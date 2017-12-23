Meghan Trainor Is Engaged & The Video Will Make You Weep

Meghan Trainor is tying the knot! The Grammy award-winning singer and TV executive producer announced that her engagement to actor Daryl Sabara. And yes, there's video, in case you needed another reason to cry the happiest tears this holiday season.
Trainor uploaded a video of the proposal to her Instagram, along with a gallery of adorable couples' photos. "I SAID YESSSS!!!!" she wrote, while mentioning that he proposed a day before her 24th birthday (her birthday is December 22, which makes her a Capricorn). Our hearts are totally melting.
"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!" she continued. Her brother, Ryan Trainor filmed the proposal video. In it, you can see Meghan tearfully shocked as Sabera gets down on one knee. She cries as he slips the ring on his finger, then they enjoy their first kiss as an engaged couple. Sabera then leads her down the Christmas lights tunnel where their family was waiting at the other ends. Their parents look completely thrilled, and everyone collapses into hugs and tears and smiles.
The happy newly-engaged couple celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this year in July, with her brother making another video for them. In the gallery of photos, we see them throughout their time together — wearing matching Christmas sweaters, cute selfies and photobooth photos, and lots of smiles. It's safe to say that this couple will have a lot more reasons to smile as they plan their wedding.
