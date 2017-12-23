Meghan Trainor Is Engaged & The Video Will Make You Weep

"He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!" she continued. Her brother, Ryan Trainor filmed the proposal video. In it, you can see Meghan tearfully shocked as Sabera gets down on one knee. She cries as he slips the ring on his finger, then they enjoy their first kiss as an engaged couple. Sabera then leads her down the Christmas lights tunnel where their family was waiting at the other ends. Their parents look completely thrilled, and everyone collapses into hugs and tears and smiles.