On the off chance you're not a subscriber to the Justin Bieber Gazette, it's worth noting that the pop star has had a bit of friction with boy bands this year. Last month, he faced off against One Direction when it dropped its album on the same day as Purpose — and he's probably not feeling too hot about those Niall/Selena rumors.
Then, there's his little kerfuffle with Aussie boy band 5 Seconds of Summer. That beef began with singer Michael Clifford dropped Bieber's name into the band's interview with Rolling Stone this week.
“I think he hates us,” Clifford told the magazine. He then added that the "Sorry" singer "had his own album on loop for, like, two or three hours" during his post-AMA party.
The semi-dig came to Bieber's attention, prompting him to tweet, then delete, two responses.
"Sorry guy, don't hate you. Don't even know u," Bieber first tweeted. "And u sure u came to our party because my album wasn't on loop? Strange."
“Wish u the best," he followed up in a second tweet. "Don’t use my name for headlines. U are already on the cover. U don’t need it. Just be honest. Big hugs bud."
Clifford was quick to do a little damage control on his end, as well.
@justinbieber done nothing but praise ur album; no idea why that's even in the article. big fan since the start man, take care— Michael Clifford (@Michael5SOS) December 27, 2015
So...are we all good, guys? Can we scratch off at least one celebrity feud before the year is out? Goodness knows we've had plenty.
