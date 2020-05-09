How To Celebrate Mother’s Day Virtually

The usual Mother's Day fare might be out of the question this year (that is, unless you're quarantined with your mom), but that doesn't mean you can't take things online for a Zoom-hosted iteration of the holiday. From Houseparty games to Netflix Party remote movie screenings, here's some virtual Mother's Day inspo just in time for Sunday. Too late to send her flowers in time? Here are some virtual cards you can send ASAP (so if you forgot about Sunday up until this exact moment, it won't look like it...).
Play a game
By this point, the Zoom fatigue is real, and it helps to have structured activities like games to play on video calls. Houseparty includes built-in ones like Heads Up!, trivia, and quick draw that you can easily turn into a virtual family affair. And if you'd rather create a DIY trivia game over Zoom, you don't need to worry about getting cut off after the 40-minute time limit on Basic meetings, because Dove is partnering with Zoom to offer free unlimited calls just for Mother's Day this weekend.
Watch a mother-daughter movie
While it isn't the same as lounging on the couch side-by-side, the next best thing is remotely watching a Mother's Day movie like The Joy Luck Club or Mamma Mia! together, either by hitting start at the same time on your respective TVs or by watching via Netflix Party, the Chrome extension that allows you to watch Netflix content remotely but together with an accompanying chat thread to discuss in real time. Or, if movies aren't your thing, you can use Cya Live to have a remote dance party to the music videos of your choice ("Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" recommended).
Paint together
If you're both crafty, consider ordering mother-daughter paint by number kits to complete together over Zoom (with optional mimosas in hand). Snapchat also has a 3D Paint tool ideal for making personalized Mother's Day cards. Or, you can treat her to a virtual painting class like the ones at The Paint Bar, where they send you all the necessary materials ahead of time if you don't already have supplies on hand. Better yet, pair it with a wine tasting kit and enjoy together while apart.
Go on a virtual tour
Google Arts & Culture lets you explore over 2,500 museums and galleries, from Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico to the Palace of Versailles in France. You can take virtual walking tours of street art around the world as well. There are also plenty of national parks you can virtually explore, from Bryce Canyon in Utah to volcanoes in Hawaii.
