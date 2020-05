How To Celebrate Mother’s Day Virtually

While it isn't the same as lounging on the couch side-by-side, the next best thing is remotely watching a Mother's Day movie like The Joy Luck Club or Mamma Mia! together, either by hitting start at the same time on your respective TVs or by watching via Netflix Party , the Chrome extension that allows you to watch Netflix content remotely but together with an accompanying chat thread to discuss in real time. Or, if movies aren't your thing, you can use Cya Live to have a remote dance party to the music videos of your choice ("Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" recommended).