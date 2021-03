In America, Getting Back To “Normal” Brings Fears Of More Mass Shootings

The desire to feel free and not live in fear is not only universal, but very understandable. We feel nostalgic for aspects of our past lives before this major upheaval, even though the circumstances of those lives were flawed. But amid the attempt to return to “normal,” it has become apparent that “normal” has never meant safe or free. It means weekly mass shootings at grocery stores. It has become exhausting to point out that it doesn’t have to be this way. Just a few days before 10 people were senselessly killed at King Soopers, a Colorado judge ruled that Colorado cities and counties are barred from adopting their own local firearm restrictions, which means Boulder was blocked from enforcing its assault-weapons ban, on the books since the Parkland, FL, high school shooting in 2018. The gunman on Monday carried an AR-15-style firearm that could have potentially been included in the ban.