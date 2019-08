There’s No Other Option: We Need to Vote Out Gun-Happy Politicians

Because although it may feel like there's a lot riding on a 2020 presidential race, Trump is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire network of elected officials who have enabled his cruel administration since he got into office, and will continue to do nothing about our nation’s gun problem — and the other problems attached to these tragedies — even if he loses re-election next year. We need to focus on the people in Congress who continue to shrug instead of enacting serious gun control legislation . We need to pay attention to the state representatives who keep voting for open-carry laws , including giving gun-toters access to places like schools. We need to hone in on the local representatives who don’t create any statutes to promote gun reform . These are the people we have to come after during this election cycle, too.