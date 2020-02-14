Two Years After Parkland: What’s Changed & What You Can Do To Help

But new generations of anti-gun violence leaders are continually stepping in. "After the Parkland shooting, I organized my school's walkout and then founded my school's Students Demand Action group," Alanna Miller, a member of the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board, told Refinery29. "Two years later, I'm a college freshman and the group at my high school is still growing and I’ve started a group at my college, too. There are now nearly 400 Students Demand Action groups across the country, including high school groups, college groups, and community groups. 2019 was a huge year for us — we saw the House of Representatives pass gun safety legislation for the first time in over a decade, and states across the country passed stronger gun laws. 2020 is sure to be even bigger as we turn our focus to electing gun-sense champions up and down the ballot. There’s no doubt that young people are sick and tired of so-called leaders who refuse to act to keep us safe from gun violence, and we're ready to vote them out of office."