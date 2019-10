CM: "I always had an idea for what I wanted to do, and the purpose was to amplify the activists' voices and to make sure their stories were being told long after the news crews had left. I know in a situation like this, you're only going to get so many news hits for so long, and then the world moves on. But I wanted to be the first in and the last out, and to tell the bigger, deeper story. I also very much wanted it to be from the young people's point of view. I listened to them, and let them say what they wanted to say. That's what I've tried to do with every documentary I've made. I try to listen and let people tell their own stories."