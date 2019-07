How Selfies Became Elizabeth Warren's Secret Weapon

Warren has taken thousands of selfies (okay, technically they're not selfies because there's a staffer taking them); 35,000 as of June 28 and surely counting. She even fought her staff against having a rope line at campaign events in order to be able to greet every single person. "I’ve never been so proud to be so wrong," campaign manager Roger Lau said of their exchange. She convinced him with a people-power argument: "I look to the left [of the rope] I see big donors, elected officials, people I saw backstage," she reportedly said. "I look to the right and I see wheelchairs, and people with walkers, and I can’t get to them because of the bike rack. I look in the middle and it’s all the most aggressive people who got to the front. I don’t see little girls, I’m not able to shake hands with older people. What if, we invited every single person who wanted to to come to stage to take a photo, you know, on stage?"