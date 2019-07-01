How Selfies Became Elizabeth Warren's Secret Weapon

"She smiles a lot in these selfies, which contrasts to when she's speaking about serious issues and her facial expressions become serious," added Wood. "She often opens up her arms and lifts them high in a dramatic way as she greets people, as if they're long-lost friends. It's big and it's high, which shows both her power and joy in that moment, she makes it feel like she really wants to be with them in that moment." It also helps Warren maintain her image of being a woman of the people. "Sometimes I see 'power people' stay 'up and down' in selfies, and she's saying 'we're equals' with her body language rather than trying to maintain her power," said Wood.