Here’s Why Mike Pompeo’s Refusal To Acknowledge Biden’s Win Is Scaring People

Pompeo then elaborated on his comment: “The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selection. There’s a process; the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly,” he said. “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is function today, successful today, and successful with a president who’s in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.” Refinery29 contacted the U.S. Department of State for further context, but they did not respond at the time of publication.