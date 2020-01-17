If you thought Thanksgiving with your Trump-voting in-laws is awkward enough, imagine if your in-laws were actually the Trumps. For Karlie Koss, who is married to Joshua Kushner, that's exactly the case. Joshua Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and senior advisor to the president — and it's a fact Karlie's fans never let her forget.
But Kloss says that like any family, a difference in political views doesn't stop her from voting on her own terms. In a new exchange with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the supermodel finally addressed the MAGA-wearing elephant in the room: Does she plan on voting for Trump in this year’s presidential election?
“There is so much speculation about your home life and your family,” Cohen said. “Can I ask you about it a little bit?” Kloss responded: “Ask me anything, I’m an open book.”
Cohen went right for the jugular and dove right into the extraordinarily political nature of her family life. “Are you on the same page politically with the family?”
“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss said. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”
Considering Kloss' family’s ties to Trump, making her voting intentions crystal clear is quite a big move for the model. And it comes just two weeks after a Project Runway clip of Kloss went viral and became one of the first memes of the decade. In the clip, contestant Tyler Neasloney called out Kloss, who is a judge on the reality show, for her association with the Kushners. In his critique of Neasloney’s design, judge Brandon Maxwell said, “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”
“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” Neasloney retorted, instantly igniting an extremely uncomfortable air of tension among everyone in the room. Kloss’s mouth visibly dropped and her head tilted to one side. Clearly, she was taken back by the remark. “Oh no Tyler don’t say that out loud,” one contestant said. “Holy shit,” another one added. “Honestly the real tragedy of this whole thing is no one is talking about how terrible that dress was,” Kloss told Cohen in addressing his later-elimination.
Though Kloss is generally tight-lipped about her inner-family ties, she has spoken out in the past on political issues that matter to her. She is a strong advocate for gun control, and DACA, which she encouraged fans to call their local Reps. about in the past. But Kloss says that she chooses to focus on the values she shares with her husband, rather than the ones she doesn't. "Those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” she told British Vogue.
