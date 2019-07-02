Karlie Kloss Talks About What It's Like Being Related To The Trumps

Over the years, Karlie Kloss hasn’t shied away from mentioning her liberal upbringing and values on social media: she’s a strong advocate for gun control, she previously shared support for Hillary Clinton, and she’s even spoken up against the current administration’s policies. Something she hasn’t discussed as often, though? Her relationship to the Trump family, which she married into last year.
“It’s been hard,” Kloss told British Vogue in an August cover story. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”
Kloss married Joshua Kushner — the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior advisor — after dating for seven years. Joshua does have a very different political track record from his brother: he attended the Women’s March after Trump’s inauguration, and donated a whopping $50,000 to March For Our Lives after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, FL.
In the past, Kloss has mostly just hinted towards her new extended family. In September, she told Vogue, “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications,” adding that she and Joshua share a lot of the same values and have “grown together.” (These “complications” might have something to do with Ivanka Trump, who is married to Jared and loves to very publicly remind Kloss that she’s her sister-in-law. For her part, Kloss doesn’t even follow Ivanka back on Instagram.)
In her British Vogue interview, Kloss also discussed her decision to leave Victoria’s Secret. “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with or through the image I put out to the world,” she said. "I didn't feel [Victoria's Secret] was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world."
Kloss has a point, and one would hope it's a topic that she broaches at the next family dinner.
