Karlie Kloss Talks About What It's Like Being Related To The Trumps

In her British Vogue interview, Kloss also discussed her decision to leave Victoria’s Secret. “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with or through the image I put out to the world,” she said. "I didn't feel [Victoria's Secret] was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world."