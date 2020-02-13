Ivanka Trump’s New Hair Color Is A Shocking 2000s Throwback

Until Ivanka Trump chopped her hair into a blunt chin-length bob last fall, her hairstyle was as consistent as her father's: polished, ice blonde, and center-parted to his windblown crop of "Tuscan surprise." But while her dad sticks to what he knows (lots and lots of hairspray), the eldest daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump is rolling out yet another new look — and this is a lot more shocking than just a few inches off the bottom.
Trump hosted an event for the Women's Global Development Prosperity Initiative at the State Department in Washington, D.C., yesterday sporting a dramatic new dye job: chunky blonde highlights, with contrasting brown pieces throughout. The 2000s-inspired foil-striped technique is predicted to make a comeback in 2020, but seeing it on Trump, who's never shown off more than a centimeter of root with her perfectly blended blonde, is something else entirely.
Trump’s hair changes have been relatively minimal since coming into the White House, but it doesn’t make them any less intentional. Last year, her major haircut was debuted during a tour in South America to promote economic empowerment of women in developing countries. In 2018, her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, went dramatically lighter the same week the President was directly connected to a federal crime.
Some may call Trump's new highlights pure coincidence; others might call it another tactical distraction from major, often controversial, Trump news, like the addition of Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer — both of whom were unceremoniously ousted from their former White House jobs — to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships. You can be the judge of that.
