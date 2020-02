Ivanka Trump’s New Hair Color Is A Shocking 2000s Throwback

Until Ivanka Trump chopped her hair into a blunt chin-length bob last fall, her hairstyle was as consistent as her father's: polished, ice blonde, and center-parted to his windblown crop of " Tuscan surprise ." But while her dad sticks to what he knows (lots and lots of hairspray), the eldest daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump is rolling out yet another new look — and this is a lot more shocking than just a few inches off the bottom.