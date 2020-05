Does Ivanka Trump Know What “Red Pill” Means? An Investigation

“Seeing it there revived many of the questions I’ve had about Ivanka and her inner life — questions that, after interviewing nearly 50 people who are close to her or know her, I still can’t answer,” Plott wrote. “A conversation with her betrays few hints. ... It could be that Ivanka’s secret self longs to escape her name and stop wearing sheath dresses and sway to EDM on hour three of an acid trip. It could be that Ivanka doesn’t want to do any of those things but wants you to think she does, because it would be unexpected and thus build intrigue. It could be that Ivanka simply received the book as a gift.”