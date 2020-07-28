No, Ivanka, We Are Not “ALL” Mothers

View this post on Instagram

#ChallengeAccepted. Gratitude for the sisterhood – the women who have held me up and pushed me forward! ❤️ Each day brings countless opportunities, large and small, to spread light and uplift those around us. Let’s be kind to each other. Let’s choose to love, support and strengthen one another. We are ALL mothers — we each bring something unique and beautiful into this world. Let’s ❤️each other. I challenge all of my followers to lead with love. You create the future as you live. #womensupportingwomen