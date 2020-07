No, Ivanka, We Are Not “ALL” Mothers

When the challenge was a call for women to talk about their experiences as women, it feels bizarre to try to turn it into something that isn't relevant to many — especially because it apparently originated in Turkey to shed light on the domestic violence women often experience, according to the New York Times reporter Tariro Mzezewa. It's possible Trump's trying to distance from the Goya ethics investigation , or the upset about her taking credit for fighting violence that Indigenous women experience, or even the inappropriately timed Find Something New campaign . Ultimately, Ivanka Trump has much more power and resources than most people to make material differences for women — but why do that when you can fail to even do a social media challenge correctly?