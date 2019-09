It wasn’t enough that Donald Trump called us rapists and criminals. Now those racists, xenophobic comments have been reduced to a "Mexican thing." But that Mexican thing is not about being a criminal or a rapist. That Mexican thing is about sacrifice, hard work, dedication, paying our taxes, and serving in our military. That Mexican thing is — actually — an American thing.That Mexican thing is when undocumented immigrants pay more taxes than Donald Trump does. And I should know. I was one of the people Trump wanted to deport, brought to this great country at age 11 to be reunited with my parents. At age 14, my tourist visa expired, and from that point on, I was undocumented, or as Pence feels it's okay to refer to me as, an "illegal alien." A term I believe is as harmful as any other slur when describing people like me.As an undocumented young woman, I went from selling funnel cakes in the streets of San Antonio, to selling derivatives as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. In my book, I shared my own American story of how I became a U.S. citizen. It's a story that Ivanka Trump once praised me for, just a few months before her father demonized women like me.