We've Rounded Up The Best (& Funniest) Tweets From The Only VP Debate

Between Tim Kaine's notorious dad humor and Mike Pence's premature victory lap, social media had a lot to work with in advance of Tuesday night's vice presidential debate. Even the candidates' supposed "boringness" was fodder for hilarity. Social media dubbed the debate the #ThrillaInVanilla well in advance.
Congrats to whoever came up with "The Thrilla in Vanilla" for #VPDebate. It's only perfect.— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 4, 2016
I hope Pence and Kaine wear name tags. You can't ask us to distinguish between the two stale end pieces of a loaf of Wonderbread.— TayGo (@taygogo) October 5, 2016
Amazing photo of Pence meeting Kaine pic.twitter.com/N9cwvvZkIZ— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2016
Marty and Doc told them Pence won. But only after they were detained by TSA at the Lone Pine Mall. https://t.co/adAQmkLmPl— John McGauley (@JohnMcGauley) October 5, 2016
GOP's Back-From-The-Future-To-Bring-Us-Back-To-The-Past time-travel strategy gave Biff, um Pence, the winning debate answers? #VPDebate— Greg Andree (@GregAndree71) October 5, 2016
The #vpdebate is basically going to be Fozzie Bear vs. Sam the Eagle pic.twitter.com/YQT4gGs1Gc— JP's in Line @ NYCC (@jp_polewczak) September 27, 2016
Remember the #VPDebate livetweeting rules: Automatic red flag for any use of the word "dad" as a prefix or "normcore" as anything.— Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) October 4, 2016
Bonus points go to whichever candidate goes full Adm. Stockdale in their #VPDebate opening statement https://t.co/V7vc2OMcEE— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 4, 2016
Prepping for the #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/YTqVLS6W9c— Rachael Berkey (@bookoisseur) October 4, 2016
The winner of this debate? The Voyager 1 probe, racing from the solar system at 37,000 mph. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/0hZSFwWhh0— Dammit, I just (@StevenEveral) October 5, 2016
Pretty accurate summary of the #VPDebate: pic.twitter.com/BvBtbiuX5f— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 5, 2016
All hail @Elaine_Quijano, who survived and won the #VPDebate.— Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) October 5, 2016
If I wanted to watch two white dudes bicker near a woman named Elaine, I would definitely just watch Seinfeld.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) October 5, 2016
A few MINUTES a day on your knees, Pence? I guess yAAAAAAAUUUUUUGH IT'S TOO EASY I CAN'T. #VPDebate— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 5, 2016
"I try to spend a little time on my knees everyday" - @GovPenceIN #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/7C83jBmrY1— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 5, 2016
"I try to spend a little time every day on my knees."— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 5, 2016
"You whipped out that Mexican thing again."
This has taken an unexpected turn.
"You whipped out that Mexican thing again!" - I've said many times to my Mexican husband. 😂🍆😂 #VPDebate #ImWithHer— Julie Benz (@juliebenz) October 5, 2016
Latino Twitter not happy w/ Pence. Pissed as hell w/ "You whipped out that Mexican thing" comment. Metio la pata. (Stuck his foot in mouth).— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 5, 2016
"You keep whipping out that Mexican thing."— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) October 5, 2016
Yeah, because it was really f'ing racist! #VPDebate
As a woman with a "Mexican thing," @timkaine is the only man on that stage who will give me the right to whip it out as I please. #VPDebate— Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) October 5, 2016
That Mexican thing? Sir, you're lucky you left the stage before my mama's chancla hit you in the back of the head #VPDebate— Rick Palacio (@RickPalacio) October 5, 2016
And of course, the presidential candidates themselves couldn't resist weighing in, as for once they weren't the ones in the hot seat.
Number of times Trump has tweeted at @Rosie: 65— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 4, 2016
Number of times Trump has tweeted in support of Mike Pence, his running mate: 21 #VPDebate
Yes, Trump and Pence are running an insult-driven campaign.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 5, 2016
Donald's literally doing it right now. #VPDebatehttps://t.co/VZeBQ85nyH
"@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016
I will be live-tweeting the V.P. Debate. Very exciting! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016