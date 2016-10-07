The Craziest Political Swag You'll Find On The Internet Right Now

Step aside, old-school political merch. We're way past bumper stickers and buttons.
With the election just months away, people across the country are getting creative in how they boost their candidates — and causes — of choice.
From "Make America Great Again" nail art to Bernie Sanders mouse pads, there's no shortage of ways to show your support.
Maybe you're looking for a unique way to tell the world #ImWithHer. Or you're just in the mood to indulge in some light online shopping to distract from the upcoming months' madness.
Either way, we've got you covered with this collection of political swag that you have to see to believe. We've even thrown in an item that can magically transform any lazy Sunday into an up-close encounter with a certain woke bae world leader.
Ahead, check out purchases that will up your political style game. Most importantly, remember to vote this November!
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest political swag, and will continue to be updated as additional merch comes out.
