Selena Gomez Loves This Highlighter — & Now It's Totally Sold Out

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Have you ever stared wistfully at a photo of Selena Gomez and wondered what the hell that girl puts on her face to make it glow like that? We have, and three days ago, we got our answer.
Gomez's long-time makeup artist and brand ambassador to Marc Jacobs Beauty Hung Vanngo took to his Instagram to spill all the deets on the singer's beauty look in her music video for "Fetish." "Basically it's almost no makeup, just a couple drops of [Marc Jacobs] Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer," he wrote in the caption. And just like that, fans wiped Marc Jacobs', Sephora's, and Neiman Marcus' stock clean of the coveted highlighter.
We got a chance to try the pale gold highlighter earlier this summer and can attest to its greatness. A few taps of the liquid will give your skin a halo of "glow" that never looks obvious or fake on the skin. You can also, as Vanngo said, mix a drop or two into moisturizer or foundation for all-over radiance.
Sadly, getting your hands on this won't be easy considering it's sold out just about everywhere right now. Luckily, we know of a few alternatives that'll keep you going until the stock is replenished.
This Champagne highlighter is basically liquid sunshine. The blendable formula provides a beautiful dewy sheen that never looks too sparkly across cheekbones.
Kevyn Aucoin Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting, $52, available at SpaceNK.
We love mixing this sheer highlighter in facial moisturizer and body lotion for days we want to glow from head-to-toe.
Flower Beauty Skin Radiance Face & Body Illuminator, $12.98, available at Walmart.
Fans of natural-looking highlighter will dig this golden-bronze liquid from Josie Maran.
Josie Maran Argan Enlightenment Illuminizer, $26, available at Sephora.
This highlighter comes in three different shades and features micro-fine shimmer that can be layered for a metallic look. We love it on our brow bones especially.
L’Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden, $12.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
For an ultra-dewy, almost wet look, tap this cream highlighter onto cheekbones.
RMS Beauty Champagne Rosé Luminizer, $38, available at Sephora.
