Did Selena Gomez Just Tease A Brand New Song?

Selena Gomez is one of those celebrities with a very rare, very particular, and very 2017 talent: she can light up the entire internet with a single word.
On Thursday afternoon, the singer tweeted out a photo of herself, captioned simply "FETISH." The photo shows Gomez sitting crosslegged on the pavement in the middle of the road on a tree-lined suburban block. Sporting a simple pale yellow dress, Gomez appears to be putting her hair behind her hears, and has a bag of groceries on either side of her. A car is lurking in the background. It's headlights are on, and it's parked with its front wheel on the curb. There also appears to be fog in the background of the shot. It's a thoughtfully composed, pretty, mysterious, and slightly spooky scene. (The setting is giving me a sort of Halloween meets 13 Reasons Why vibe.)
Obviously, the Selenators are PSYCHED over this potentially huge development. Is "Fetish" the name of the pop star's next track? Is this a still from the new music video Gomez is going to drop this summer? The 24-year-old's biggest fans seem to think so. "Fetish is coming to save the music industry btw," someone wrote, while others are tweeting GIF reactions and demanding Gomez release the song stat.
Gomez, who is currently dating The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), released the instant-hit "Bad Liar" in May, which she followed up with a music video starring Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez, and Selena Gomez. (The singer played several parts.) Now that she's teased "Fetish," we're wondering what she could have in store for us next.
Fetish is coming to save the music industry btw pic.twitter.com/q1XZn6VkqE— ㅤㅤㅤ (@fentyfuIs) July 6, 2017
