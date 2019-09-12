Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note

The collection's assortment of delectable feather dresses, brightly-colored suiting, floral-applique colors, corduroys sweater combos reminiscent of middle school, and star-covered trench coats finished a captivating week of designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond and Christopher John Rogers showing that fashion is not just about wearing pretty clothing. What you wear on your body is a reflection of everything around you. For Jacobs, that means anything “from late nights binge-streaming ... inspiration draws from the thoughtful and accurately executed set design of ‘Fosse/Verdon,’” and what he called the “boundary-pushing ... ‘Euphoria,’ so accurately portraying what it means to be a young person today.”