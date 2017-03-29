Frances Bean Cobain's Marc Jacobs Ad Was Vandalized — On Purpose

Two months ago, Frances Bean Cobain made her modeling debut (and possibly her last gig) for Marc Jacobs. The spawn of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain couldn't have gotten a better gig: Jacobs' collection was heavily influenced by grunge and the '90s, so she was the perfect face for the campaign. But Angelenos noticed something a little off about her Melrose Avenue billboard recently.
Dazed reports that there was a slight change to the ad. Namely, some graffiti. But don't fret, it wasn't the work of delinquents — the magazine reports that Marc Jacobs gave Cobain free reign to do whatever she wanted to the billboard and let's just say every liberty was taken.
Advertisement
Cobain added "witch witch she’s a witch" in bright red paint to the black-and-white image. It's fitting, since Cobain is an artist herself and her art-world pseudonym is The Space Witch. She also added a colorful sheriff's badge and an abstract pointy-nosed mask over her own visage. We're not sure how David Sims, the famed photographer who shot the original campaign, would feel about Cobain's tagging, but it sure is a bold and bright addition to the usually greyscale ad. Of course, Marc Jacobs and Cobain posted the entire artistic process to Instagram. In a short video, you can see Cobain and her coven of best pals taking spray paint to the larger-than-life ad.
The tagging could be Cobain's way of bidding adieu to the entire modeling world. She insisted that the Marc Jacobs campaign would be a one-time thing.
"I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time — this is 100% outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc," Cobain told Vogue when the ad made its debut.
But Cobain isn't the only rock-and-roll royalty to front a Marc Jacobs campaign. Her mother joined goth rocker Marilyn Manson in Jacobs' autumn/winter 2016 campaign, which remained untouched by the hands of the Space Witch.
Advertisement