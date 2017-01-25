Frances Bean Cobain Just Landed Her First (& Maybe Only) Fashion Gig

After a successful fall campaign starring everyone from A-list movie stars to Grammy award-winning singers and drag queens, and back, Marc Jacobs is continuing that streak with his spring 2017 offering. First up on what's primed to be a jam-packed list of talent? Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain. The artist (and self-proclaimed "horror movie enthusiast, bookworm, and comic book aficionado," per her Instagram bio) fronts Jacobs' latest advertorial.
As excited as we may be, it's best to make the moment last and not get our hopes up that this is the first of Cobain's soon-to-be fashion career. In an interview with Vogue, the 24-year-old told the glossy that as cool as it was to pose for photographer David Sims in the name of Marc Jacobs, it will be her last for a while. "I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time — this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc," she said. The photographs were taken in downtown Los Angeles in December of last year. "I don’t model unless I think the project is cool, and I don’t put my name behind something that I don’t genuinely believe in,” she added. “I thought this collection was great, and I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this. What I said to Marc when I was saying yes was that he’s an underdog for the masses. He’s still very rebellious within the fashion world, and he’s been like that his entire career.” The collection itself came under fire for cultural appropriation due to its use of dreadlocks on the runway when it debuted last season, but Cobain didn't walk in the show. Jacobs came to its defense and apologized via Instagram, which the designer has used as a conduit to talk to fans of his brand since he joined the digital platform in 2015, despite being vocally against social media prior. It also happens to be the place he wrote his thank you letter to Frances: "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected," the designer wrote. And even though it may be her last for some time, we're just glad it's happening.
