Vans is killing it this year. Full-stop, period, end of sentence. And its latest endeavor shows exactly why. Early Tuesday morning, Hypebeast dropped the news that Marc Jacobs would be pairing up with Vans once again for a limited-edition slip-on collection. And while we've raced to the check-out line for other Vans collaborations this past year (we're looking at you, Opening Ceremony and Nordstrom), the Marc Jacobs collection has us texting our friends "want" in all caps. The photos show the offering went full throttle on customization, taking extreme liberties in turning the slip-on we know and love into an unrecognizable-yet-cool new shoe.
According to Highsnobiety, the release date will be this Friday, June 16. But, if you're looking to get a hold of one of the pairs yourself, don't just set a calendar reminder — set a few alarms, too. The site reports that the shoe will be available for purchase in-store only, and will be extremely limited in quantity, with 125 pairs total. And as if the new drop wasn't enough, the two brands are also running a sweepstakes for the chance to win one of 10 limited-edition versions by artist Julie Verhoeven.
nay wearable art