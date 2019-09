Vans is killing it this year. Full-stop, period, end of sentence. And its latest endeavor shows exactly why. Early Tuesday morning, Hypebeast dropped the news that Marc Jacobs would be pairing up with Vans once again for a limited-edition slip-on collection. And while we've raced to the check-out line for other Vans collaborations this past year (we're looking at you, Opening Ceremony and Nordstrom ), the Marc Jacobs collection has us texting our friends "want" in all caps. The photos show the offering went full throttle on customization, taking extreme liberties in turning the slip-on we know and love into an unrecognizable-yet-cool new shoe.