You Need To See These Delightfully Impractical Vans

We've been seeing a lot of our favorite sneakers take on completely different forms. Solid-gold Air Jordans ! A new Chuck Taylor Gold-stitched Superstars ! Now Vans is the latest of our go-to shoe names to give some of its signature kicks a brand-new look — one that's wonderfully impractical and unexpectedly cute.These special-edition, candy-colored, soft-to-the-touch kicks launched today . It's the latest installment of Pop-In@Nordstrom , the retailer's ongoing series of shops-within-shops. Olivia Kim, Nordstrom's vice president of creative partnerships, dreamed up her own version of Vans' classic silhouettes with a simple M.O.: "I wanted the shoes to be as hairy as possible," she tells Refinery29.Kim likens the collab's origins to dating: "We were both on each other’s radars, but sometimes it takes the colliding of planets to make things happen," she told us. "You have a crush on someone, they have a crush on you, you both know you are crushing on each other, but someone needs to have a party to bring you together so you can actually dance, share a soda, and maybe even sneak a smooch."The resulting kicks include fuzzy, sugary pastel Old Skools, Velcro-closure sneakers fashioned out of emerald velvet, and shearling-all-over chukka boots. The capsule also includes apparel and accessories, which, compared to the shoes, are more subdued: black and burgundy sweats and T-shirts (with plenty of Vans' signature checkerboard). The vibe of the clothing is closer to the skater-kid aesthetic the brand is best known for. The shoes start at $39.95 for toddler sizes and $64.95 for adults; the collection caps out at $350 for leather backpacks.Kim acknowledges that furry shoes aren't the most sensible. "If they get wet or muddy, they'll look like a dog that was caught in the rain, so you'll want to be careful about puddles," Kim said. Duly noted.Click ahead to see the some of our favorites from the collection