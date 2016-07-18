Story from Fashion

Drake's New Solid-Gold Air Jordans Are Worth Nearly $2 Million

Ana Colon
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images.
Drake gave us some interesting insight into his shopping habits this weekend. On top of sharing a throwback apology note he wrote to his mom about his spending in 2006, the rapper showed off one of his most recent — and lavish — purchases: a pair of Air Jordans made out of solid gold.

You won't be seeing these in a Nike store near you, alas: This bespoke pair is the work of artist Matthew Senna. It's a gleaming version of the pair of Air Jordan 10s that Drake's own label, October's Very Own (OVO), created in partnership with Nike. (The hard-to-get collaboration was first teased in 2014 before debuting at OVO's L.A. pop up last year.)

Senna fashioned Drake's one-of-a-kind pair out of 24-karat gold, according to Instagram. The rapper very much knows that "these are not to wear," though (lest he want to play out a 30 Rock scene, as Racked pointed out). These kicks will likely just hang around the house. They probably won't move around much, either: according to Drake, the gilded sneakers weigh 100 pounds.
Advertisement

Solid Gold OVO 10's @jumpman23 #SennaMade #TheseWeigh100Pounds

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on


While Drizzy didn't share how much this luxurious pair of sneakers cost him, Footwear News speculates that that amount of gold could translate to upwards of $1.9 million, per current market prices. Drake's come a long way since his premium denim-splurging eBay days. For everyday wear (and, well, budget reasons), though, we'll be sticking to these gold-leaf embellished Stan Smiths.

@msenna @jumpman23 👀🏆 #SolidGold #24K #TheseAreNotToWear

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Advertisement

More from Fashion