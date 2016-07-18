Drake gave us some interesting insight into his shopping habits this weekend. On top of sharing a throwback apology note he wrote to his mom about his spending in 2006, the rapper showed off one of his most recent — and lavish — purchases: a pair of Air Jordans made out of solid gold.
You won't be seeing these in a Nike store near you, alas: This bespoke pair is the work of artist Matthew Senna. It's a gleaming version of the pair of Air Jordan 10s that Drake's own label, October's Very Own (OVO), created in partnership with Nike. (The hard-to-get collaboration was first teased in 2014 before debuting at OVO's L.A. pop up last year.)
Senna fashioned Drake's one-of-a-kind pair out of 24-karat gold, according to Instagram. The rapper very much knows that "these are not to wear," though (lest he want to play out a 30 Rock scene, as Racked pointed out). These kicks will likely just hang around the house. They probably won't move around much, either: according to Drake, the gilded sneakers weigh 100 pounds.
While Drizzy didn't share how much this luxurious pair of sneakers cost him, Footwear News speculates that that amount of gold could translate to upwards of $1.9 million, per current market prices. Drake's come a long way since his premium denim-splurging eBay days. For everyday wear (and, well, budget reasons), though, we'll be sticking to these gold-leaf embellished Stan Smiths.
