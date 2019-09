Drake gave us some interesting insight into his shopping habits this weekend. On top of sharing a throwback apology note he wrote to his mom about his spending in 2006, the rapper showed off one of his most recent — and lavish — purchases: a pair of Air Jordans made out of solid gold.You won't be seeing these in a Nike store near you, alas: This bespoke pair is the work of artist Matthew Senna . It's a gleaming version of the pair of Air Jordan 10s that Drake's own label, October's Very Own (OVO), created in partnership with Nike. (The hard-to-get collaboration was first teased in 2014 before debuting at OVO's L.A. pop up last year.)Senna fashioned Drake's one-of-a-kind pair out of 24-karat gold, according to Instagram . The rapper very much knows that " these are not to wear ," though (lest he want to play out a 30 Rock scene, as Racked pointed out). These kicks will likely just hang around the house. They probably won't move around much, either: according to Drake, the gilded sneakers weigh 100 pounds.