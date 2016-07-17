Drake's Note To His Mom Is The Greatest Throwback



Started from the bottom, now we're here. Drake posted possibly the greatest throwback Instagram, showing he was always about the money, but maybe used to spend it on different pursuits.



Maybe Champagne Papi was cleaning out his old bedroom (or so we imagine) over the weekend and came across a note he wrote his mami back in the day. It details his apologies to her for spending too much on eBay. He goes on to promise to pay her back. The kicker? He's going to do it "fully and through several methods and or means of payment."



In his caption, he notes, "It's safe to say I most likely settled this." Sorry, Drake, we're gonna need photo proof from mom on that one.