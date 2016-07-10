You Haven't Seen Adidas Quite Like These (& They're Selling Fast)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



When in doubt, we always go for a white sneaker. The only problem? It's easy to fall into the trap of wearing the same pair everyone else does (yes, we're looking at you, Stan Smiths).



But there are a few new Adidas styles on the scene you probably haven't seen yet — and they're selling out quick. As part of Barneys New York's 2016 BNY Sole Series, the iconic New York retailer has collaborated with Adidas on two "deconstructed" pairs: the Superstar 80s and the Stan Smith. They're essentially sleek, minimal takes on the silhouettes you know and love, so it's no surprise they're already down to limited sizes on the department store's website — the matte-white, laser-cut leather and specially engraved Barneys logo on the tongue make these feel like so much more than your average white kicks.



If your size is left in these styles, you're in luck. And while our friends at Barneys say there isn't a restock planned at the moment, we hear there are other rad variations coming soon. Click on to shop what's left of this sure-to-completely-sell-out collection, along with some other similar fresh white sneakers to up your summer shoe game.



