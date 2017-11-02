Today, Opening Ceremony launches its Vans Glitter Pack, which, like its name suggests, features three very sparkly Old Skool sneakers. This type of coating is a first for the legendary skate brand, too: Vans has actually never done an all-glitter shoe — but, for Opening Ceremony, it was willing to give it a shot. "We saw the first swatches of the glitter upper and they were amazing, but we wanted to take it to the next level," Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony, told Refinery29. "We thought of the glitter sole last year when working on our Year of China Pack and we've taken our time to make it perfect. We love the result, which looks and feels almost like jeweled candy. There's a hint of motocross racing helmet, too."