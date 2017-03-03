Update: Good news, those glittery, sparkly, this-is-what-dreams-are-made-of sneakers are back for round two. If you remember correctly, the first batch sold out pretty fast. Fast-forward seven months, and Opening Ceremony x Vans is introducing three similar, albeit slightly different, pairs (and two pairs of super-cute velcro kicks for kids). The aptly named collection "Glitter 2 Pack" will be exclusively available at openingceremony.com and Opening Ceremony stores on November 8.
This story was originally published on March 3, 2017.
Every month, Opening Ceremony rehashes our favourite Vans sneakers in delightfully trendy, surprising ways. We've seen our beloved Old Skools and Sk8-Hi's rendered in pastels, monochromes, and even in feline prints, thanks to OC's Humberto Leon and Carol Lim. But even we weren't ready for the latest instalment of their collaboration, which sees a childhood dream of ours fulfilled in the form of glitter-coated Vans. We repeat: glitter-coated Vans.
Today, Opening Ceremony launches its Vans Glitter Pack, which, like its name suggests, features three very sparkly Old Skool sneakers. This type of coating is a first for the legendary skate brand, too: Vans has actually never done an all-glitter shoe — but, for Opening Ceremony, it was willing to give it a shot. "We saw the first swatches of the glitter upper and they were amazing, but we wanted to take it to the next level," Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony, told Refinery29. "We thought of the glitter sole last year when working on our Year of China Pack and we've taken our time to make it perfect. We love the result, which looks and feels almost like jewelled candy. There's a hint of motocross racing helmet, too."
Each leather-canvas sneaker (one pink, one blue, and one grey) is coated in sparkles, with matching laces and a contrast side stripe. Now, this may sound overly sugary, or even a tad too close to the shoes we would've picked out for ourselves in grade school, but the execution is actually not as flashy as one would expect. Yes, the tonal glitter on the shoes catches light, but otherwise, the sneakers have an almost matte finish. This is Opening Ceremony, after all: Everything the downtown boutique keeps in stock has to be cool without trying too hard.
A pair of these limited-edition Old Skools will set you back $110. But, let's be real: The joy of looking down at your gloriously, outrageously glittery feet is priceless.