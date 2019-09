Ten Years Later, Missy Elliott Still Knows Her Plastic Bag Suit Was Fly As Hell

Elliott covers the glossy's "Women In Music"-themed issue in a tracksuit and hat from Jacobs' hip-hop-inspired collection. Though the designer has been accused of (and defended ) appropriating African American culture in the past, his vintage-y sportswear-filled fall 2017 collection was a hit with fashion's toughest critics. And, unsurprisingly, Elliott positively slays it in Jacobs' latest looks (we only wish we could see more of the clothes on that cover). Missy and Marc's relationship goes pretty deep: The rapper starred in Jacobs' fall 2016 ad campaign (along with the likes of Courtney Love, Sissy Spacek, and Marilyn Manson). And, as he noted in his love letter of a caption about why he decided to cast Elliott, her music is often on the soundtrack at MJ HQ: "Missy’s music has kept me and my design team happily energized through countless weekdays, weeknights and weekends during those long hours of sketching, fitting, styling and doing looks...I am in continued awe of Missy’s ability to push the boundaries of the style of music both to the eye and to the ear," Jacobs wrote.