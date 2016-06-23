Kendall Jenner Is In Marc Jacobs' Ensemble Fall Campaign



As he always does when debuting his campaign posse each season, Jacobs revealed the image on Instagram, accompanied by an extensive caption explaining his relationship with Jenner and rationale for the her inclusion. In Jenner's case, the duo first crossed paths during a casting for Jacobs' fall '14 show, introduced by Jacobs' go-to stylist, Love editor Katie Grand.



But it was Jenner's graceful gait in some teetering footwear (which she wears in the ad) that really impressed the designer. "During castings for fall ’16, due to the enormous height of the boots we designed, we had to make certain that each girl was able to walk (and walk safely)," Jacobs writes on Instagram. "Kendall slid those boots on and walked around the studio as if she was in a pair of running shoes: statuesque, confident, and just as enthusiastic and excited to be doing the show as if it was her first one."



Jacobs also has some flattering words for the model beyond her strutting abilities."It goes without saying that Kendall has gone on to establish an incredible career for herself and every bit of it is a testament to her hard work, passion, and desire," Jacobs writes. Stay tuned for any further additions to the campaign.



