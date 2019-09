Marc Jacobs' Latest Eclectic Campaign Crew Includes Missy Elliott & Sissy Spacek

Jacobs' reasons for casting Sissy Spacek date back even further, all the way back to when the designer was 13 years old and saw Carrie for the very first time, as he details in the Insta reveal of the campaign shot. Other campaign images released thus far include artist Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and a gaggle of models And while Elliott and Spacek are the biggest, most attention-grabbing names in the ads (that we know of yet, at least), perhaps the most poignant casting is former couple John Tuite and Carlos Santolalla. Known collectively as "Jarlos," they gained attention in 2015 or being the "first gay couple" to sign with a modelling agency; Jacobs shares the full backstory of why he cast the ex-couple (wearing the designer's women's pieces) on Instagram . Santolalla told Dazed yesterday why the ad symbolises LGBT defiance and is especially powerful in light of the horrific shooting in Orlando, FL.