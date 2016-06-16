Marc Jacobs' Latest Eclectic Campaign Crew Includes Missy Elliott & Sissy Spacek

Marc Jacobs is yet again releasing a sprawling campaign filled with quite an eclectic cast. As with the designer's ads last season, the fall 2016 images star models as well as very interesting non-models (of varying degrees of fame) that inspire Jacobs. So far, we know that Missy Elliott and Sissy Spacek are part of the newest campaign. As in past seasons, the photos were shot by David Sims and are being shared in spurts, via Instagram, with lengthy captions (succinct love letters, really) detailing why Jacobs chose each person.
"In a continuing series of portraits for our Fall 2016 ad campaign, the individuals in these photographs represent a collective embodiment of love, honesty, integrity, courage, strength, curiosity and inspiration," Jacobs wrote on Instagram yesterday. "Together, as one story, this collection is a reminder to question and challenge normal and to continue exploring and pushing boundaries."
As for Missy's campaign cameo, Jacobs wrote that "it was a dream of mine to work with her," and that he's been a fan for nearly two decades. "Missy’s music has kept me and my design team happily energised through countless weekdays, weeknights and weekends during those long hours of sketching, fitting, styling and doing looks...I am in continued awe of Missy’s ability to push the boundaries of the style of music both to the eye and to the ear," Jacobs wrote.
Jacobs' reasons for casting Sissy Spacek date back even further, all the way back to when the designer was 13 years old and saw Carrie for the very first time, as he details in the Insta reveal of the campaign shot. Other campaign images released thus far include artist Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and a gaggle of models.
And while Elliott and Spacek are the biggest, most attention-grabbing names in the ads (that we know of yet, at least), perhaps the most poignant casting is former couple John Tuite and Carlos Santolalla. Known collectively as "Jarlos," they gained attention in 2015 or being the "first gay couple" to sign with a modelling agency; Jacobs shares the full backstory of why he cast the ex-couple (wearing the designer's women's pieces) on Instagram. Santolalla told Dazed yesterday why the ad symbolises LGBT defiance and is especially powerful in light of the horrific shooting in Orlando, FL.
The spring '16 ads featured a compelling mishmash of badasses like Beth Ditto, Bette Midler, director Lana Wachowski, and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Dan Donigan (a.k.a. Milk). Orevious seasons included everyone from Kendall Jenner to Cher and Willow Smith. Who do you hope pops up as the next fall '16 MJ campaign star?
