Milk competed on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race , and only made it through six episodes before being eliminated. Still, Jacobs noticed the performer with the exaggerated lips and the delicious name."One night while watching RuPaul’s Drag Race I recognized one of our men’s sweaters on a tall, handsome contestant," Jacobs writes on Instagram . "His unique, artistic drag sensibility reminded me so much of the amazing drag characters of my club days at The Pyramid, Copacabana and other New York haunts I used to frequent."It turns out, Donigan acquired that sweater while working at a Marc Jacobs store in Provincetown, MA. When Jacobs began following him on Instagram, Donigan sent him a personal thank you note, which Jacobs quotes in his post."When I started working for the MJ stores 5 years ago, I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with my life," Donigan said. "I was lost. All I knew was that I wanted to flex my creative muscle and most importantly, be happy. Working for your namesake company helped me along the way."In addition to Wachowski and Milk, the spring/summer campaign also includes two ladies long admired by the drag community, Sandra Bernhard and Bette Midler, as well as two models named Kiki and Veronika.