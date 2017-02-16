Kendall Jenner is known to change up her style quite often. Who knows if she constantly changes her style under the influence of her just-as-fashionable family, or because of the exact opposite: she wants to stand out distinctly from them. Whatever the case, I, as a consumer of Kardashian kontent, am accustomed to seeing her in an assortment of looks, or lewks, as they say. But during the Marc Jacobs show during NYFW she sported a thing on her head that I am confused about. It is large, grey, and of a cylinder-shape. It is maybe a hat — either a massive beanie situation or a XXL woolen bowler hat? Actually it could be a large knit basket. Is fashioned off of a gigantic yarn acorn? Maybe it's the head piece for a cartoon villain.