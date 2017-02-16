Story from Entertainment News

Kendall Jenner — I'd Like To Inquire About Your Hat

Morgan Baila
Kendall Jenner is known to change up her style quite often. Who knows if she constantly changes her style under the influence of her just-as-fashionable family, or because of the exact opposite: she wants to stand out distinctly from them. Whatever the case, I, as a consumer of Kardashian kontent, am accustomed to seeing her in an assortment of looks, or lewks, as they say. But during the Marc Jacobs show during NYFW she sported a thing on her head that I am confused about. It is large, grey, and of a cylinder-shape. It is maybe a hat — either a massive beanie situation or a XXL woolen bowler hat? Actually it could be a large knit basket. Is fashioned off of a gigantic yarn acorn? Maybe it's the head piece for a cartoon villain.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Now that you've seen the, thing, I dare you to answer: what is in it? Kylie Lip Kits? McDonalds Happy Meals? The world may never know. But also — where can I get one?
