The Marc Jacobs Daisy Bottle Got A Makeover — & It's So Extra

Floral-printed bedsheets, Britney Spears wall posters, pastel pink everywhere — if your bedroom looked anything like this growing up, chances are a whiff of the Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume would take you right back. After all, the light and airy eau de parfum became Marc Jacobs' signature, and its pop-out daisy petal design earned a spot on many a teenage girl's dresser.
With fresh notes of mandarin, magnolia, and a hint of creamy wood, it's a scent that smells decidedly designer (which might be why so many of us overcompensated by spritzing it all over our clothes). And for those who kept the signature fragrance straight into adulthood, it just got a makeover that die-hard fans will love. The decked-out version of the cult-favorite perfume is outfitted with vintage-looking side panels that resemble a jewelry box, three built-in mirrors, and a 3D stage holding the gold-plated, crystal-encrusted perfume bottle. Even more extra than the packaging? The price tag — which is $400.
To be fair, fragrance anniversaries are a big deal, and Marc Jacobs is pulling out all the stops with this artistic perfume display for its 10th. Inspired by a gilded keepsake box, the outer packaging is satin gold with panels that open to a mirrored interior reflecting the metallic bottle. Leaving no
stone petal unturned, the trademark OG daisy petal cap has been bedazzled with more than a thousand sparkly crystals. It's truly the swankiest fragrance kit we've ever seen. And unless you're gunning for a spot on My Super Sweet 16, we're guessing this is for the Daisy fans who no longer have to save up their allowances.
