The Marc Jacobs Daisy Bottle Got A Makeover — & It's So Extra

With fresh notes of mandarin, magnolia, and a hint of creamy wood, it's a scent that smells decidedly designer (which might be why so many of us overcompensated by spritzing it all over our clothes). And for those who kept the signature fragrance straight into adulthood, it just got a makeover that die-hard fans will love. The decked-out version of the cult-favorite perfume is outfitted with vintage-looking side panels that resemble a jewelry box, three built-in mirrors, and a 3D stage holding the gold-plated, crystal-encrusted perfume bottle. Even more extra than the packaging? The price tag — which is $400.