This Sorting Hat Candle Reveals Your Hogwarts House

Aptly named, the Sorting candle will not only add authenticity to your Harry Potter collection, it'll let you know which house you'd actually belong in if you went to Hogwarts. And for a true fan, that knowledge is $14 well spent. Straight out the box, the soy wax candle is white in color, but when you light it — that's when the magic happens. The heat causes it to transform into red, yellow, blue, or green based on the house you "belong in." When you buy the candle, there's no way of knowing what color, or house, you'll be sorted into — you just have to light it and wait.