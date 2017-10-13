6 High-Street Scents That Smell Like Pure Luxury

Whether it was J Lo’s Glow, The Body Shop’s White Musk, or a faithful Impulse body spray, for many of us, fragrance shopping on the high street is associated with Friday nights at the park and bottles of Smirnoff Ice. However, these scents have come a long way from the bubblegum and cupcake versions we remember from our awkward teenage years.
From Byredo to & Other Stories to The White Company, high-street brands are expanding their beauty offerings and attempting to take a chunk out of the fragrance market. In fact, the debut fragrance from fast-fashion giant Missguided, Babe Power, has beaten the likes of Dior and Paco Rabanne to become The Fragrance Shop’s best-selling female scent of 2017 so far.
While low-priced fragrances often get a bad rep, paying big bucks doesn't guarantee a top-notch product. "It is possible for fragrance houses to be charging huge price tags for scents that aren’t necessarily as sophisticated as they afford – a result of good marketing and PR," fragrance expert Roja Dove points out. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite high-street standouts.