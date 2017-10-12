When I speak to Dove, he explains that when you’re spending a great deal on perfume you should be paying for both exclusivity and quality of raw materials. Natural raw materials are always more expensive than their synthetic equivalent; however, natural ingredients aren’t necessarily better. Indeed, the majority of modern fragrances will use some synthetic materials in order to create effects that are impossible to produce naturally. It’s a complex business, sifting the bad from the good, but Dove’s advice is simple: smell and compare. After all, your choice of fragrance is deeply personal and your sense of smell unique. "The only sane way to smell fragrance is in contrast to others, as that will really enable you to understand what you are smelling. As easy as it is to do, try not to be swayed by the branding. Allow what’s inside the bottle to do the talking," Dove suggests.