Oprah Knows She Is Fash-On, Not Fash-Off

Oprah then speaks to those among us who are maximalists at heart. “I have to say, nothing feels like getting dressed up in sequins,” Winfrey explains to the camera in a floor-length sequined Marc Jacobs dress. “When you are wearing a sequin gown, you better know where you’re goin’!” After she poses with a gorgeous cocktail ring, she alerts viewers to how one should dress to harvest the crops we imagines she grows at the Promised Land . “Nothing says ‘Harvest Day’ like pink velour,” as its “great for picking peppers,” she says of her Versace gown. And you know something is really making Winfrey’s heart sing when she wants to give it away like one of her favorite things. When she put on a dramatic hunter green trench from Oscar de la Renta, she adds: “I just love this coat so much. I just want to say, everybody gets a coat.”