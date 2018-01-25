Oprah Knows She Is Fash-On, Not Fash-Off

Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. On the heels of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, her inspiring and now-iconic speech incited rumors that the media mogul was gearing up to throw in a bid for the 2020 presidential race. Now, the 63-year-old is serving us Fashion Girl™ on the March cover of InStyle magazine — and she knows it too.
In the behind-the-scenes video for her cover shoot, the A Wrinkle in Time star goes full-on diva as she models the best spring looks from Gucci, Versace, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga. “This is the most fash-on, not off,” she says in the clip. “This is the most fashion I’ve ever been, I mean, pink tights, pink shoes, pink lips, pink earrings. I mean, I don’t even know myself!”
.@Oprah models spring’s best looks. So. Much. Fash-ON. pic.twitter.com/pESpCnU63z— InStyle (@InStyle) January 25, 2018
Oprah then speaks to those among us who are maximalists at heart. “I have to say, nothing feels like getting dressed up in sequins,” Winfrey explains to the camera in a floor-length sequined Marc Jacobs dress. “When you are wearing a sequin gown, you better know where you’re goin’!” After she poses with a gorgeous cocktail ring, she alerts viewers to how one should dress to harvest the crops we imagines she grows at the Promised Land. “Nothing says ‘Harvest Day’ like pink velour,” as its “great for picking peppers,” she says of her Versace gown. And you know something is really making Winfrey’s heart sing when she wants to give it away like one of her favorite things. When she put on a dramatic hunter green trench from Oscar de la Renta, she adds: “I just love this coat so much. I just want to say, everybody gets a coat.”
Before the video ends, Winfrey drops one last gem while in head-to-toe Gucci: “Every girl needs red roses and to know, I am love and loved.” And all we have to say is: Let the church say ‘amen.’
