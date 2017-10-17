“Mark Nepo said something in the book…” she began before directing us to page 114. We each followed her instructions like dutiful Super Soul students. “He says, ‘Every experience we have reveals to us a word in the language of our own wisdom, which only we can start to learn.’ It means that every experience speaks to you exactly where you are. So you and I can have the same experience, and it doesn’t mean the same thing because I’m not where you are, so we’re not tracking it the same. What I’m feeling about this time we’re in right now in this country, is that this is a critical moment. We’re at a crossroads in our human culture. Everybody talks about staying woke, well: This is how you get woke. You gotta wake up yourself first. I believe this is a moment for us all to think ‘What do I need to do differently?' And then we can start as a collective conscious thinking about what we all need to do differently, before we even start having these conversations.”