Of course, this is not the first family drama to find success in tearjerking territory. NBC seems to have modeled This Is Us pretty closely on Parenthood, which ran from 2010-2015 (the posters for the series are almost identical), and family dramas like Brothers & Sisters and Transparent also hit home for viewers in similar ways. But This Is Us' use of touching flashbacks sets it apart; the storytelling device simultaneously makes us nostalgic for childhood and keeps us on the edge of our seats each week. The plot's motion back and forth through time might actually be the best part of this show. (That, and Sterling K. Brown. I'm convinced anyone who dislikes him, either as an actor or character, is simply not human.)