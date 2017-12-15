Get Ready For Oprah's Sure-To-Be Iconic Golden Globes Speech

Her acceptance speech is bound to be as inspiring and empowering as she is, and after living through a trying 2017, we could all use as much of Oprah's magic as we can get. Perhaps she'll talk about the pay gap in this country and focus on how unfairly people of color and other marginalized groups are treated. Or, maybe she'll talk about how Black women need to be given more opportunities in the workforce, including entertainment and politics. No matter what she says, it's sure to be powerful.