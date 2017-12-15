Get Ready For Oprah's Sure-To-Be Iconic Golden Globes Speech

After years of being the one to dole out surprises, Oprah Winfrey will receive a particularly special gift — and no, we're not talking about a free car.
According to Deadline, the queen of OWN herself will receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2018 Golden Globes.
As if this news couldn't be exciting enough, Deadline also reports that Oprah will officially be the first Black woman ever to receive the award, which honors people who have made their mark on the entertainment industry.
We obviously don't need to tell you how appropriate it is that Oprah be recognized. After all, this is a woman who has her hand in nearly every piece of media out there: She launched O, The Oprah Magazine, runs the Oprah Winfrey Network, and is a contributor on CBS' 60 Minutes. That's not to mention the fact that she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for more than two decades, and has starred in films like The Color Purple and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.
(Next up? A role in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time. Consider our movie tickets bought.)
Oprah shared the exciting news on Twitter on Wednesday, with the simple, classy caption, "What an honor."
The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2018, just one week into the New Year, and honestly, what better way to kick off another trip around the sun than by watching Oprah shine and make history?
Her acceptance speech is bound to be as inspiring and empowering as she is, and after living through a trying 2017, we could all use as much of Oprah's magic as we can get. Perhaps she'll talk about the pay gap in this country and focus on how unfairly people of color and other marginalized groups are treated. Or, maybe she'll talk about how Black women need to be given more opportunities in the workforce, including entertainment and politics. No matter what she says, it's sure to be powerful.
Oprah joins past honorees such as Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Barbara Streisand, and Denzel Washington in receiving the prestigious award.
