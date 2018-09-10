Victoria Beckham Recreates One Of Her Most Iconic Photo Shoots

With London Fashion Week just around the corner, we're anxiously awaiting spring 2019's more anticipated highlights: Riccardo Tisci's debut at Burberry after 17 years under Christopher Bailey; the first fashion week to be totally fur-free; schedule first-timers Alexa Chung and RIXO; and, of course, Victoria Beckham's homecoming.
The designer's brand is coming to London for its 10th anniversary, having shown in New York for the past decade, and is hosting what's expected to be a blockbuster of a show at Mayfair's regal Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac. Beckham's new collection will be available for select clients to purchase straight from the runway at the brand's flagship next door. Today, though, Beckham announced the launch of a piece you can nab for a reasonable(ish) price.
Remember back in 2008 when, amid naysayers doubting her move from pop star to designer, Beckham teamed up with legendary photographer Juergen Teller and Marc Jacobs? Beckham, showing self-deprecation and a sense of humor about her public 'no smiles, please' persona, was shot with her legs emerging from a giant Marc Jacobs-branded shopping bag.
Now, 10 years later, she's recreated the campaign for her own brand, marking both her label's anniversary and her journey as a designer. Wearing a pair of soon-to-be-released white stiletto Victoria Beckham Eva pumps, the photos are just as playful as they were the first time around. Taking to Instagram, Beckham wrote:
"This season marks the 10 year anniversary of my brand! When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry. So what better way to illustrate the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative? So excited to share this campaign with you shot by the brilliant Juergen Teller."
In the third photograph she posted to her feed, Teller can be seen peeping from inside the oversized shopping bag, snapping Beckham while she poses with one of her clutches. "Juergen appearing in one of the images was really important to me," the designer wrote. "Collaborating with him again was incredibly special and I wanted to be sure to document it."
The brand's campaign — the first in which Beckham herself appears — will be printed on a limited run of T-shirts, available to buy after the fashion show on September 16. A collector's item for sure, the tee costs $150, and, if you get to the Dover Street store in London in time, you'll be served by the designer herself, who will be behind the register once she's taken her post-show bow.
Whether you're most thrilled about watching her emotional homecoming, seeing the new collection, or getting your hands on this collectible slice of the brand, there's no doubt that excitement is mounting for Beckham's return to London. Safe travels, VB.
