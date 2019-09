Victoria Beckham Has Big Plans For Her Brand's 10th Anniversary

The British designer will be making several changes to the way she presents her collections, WWD reports , starting with the fall/winter 2018 season in February. The first shift will see her returning to the "intimate presentations" of the brand's early days by swapping her New York Fashion Week Sunday morning slot for appointments in Manhattan's Upper East Side at the James Burden Mansion. VBL, Victoria Beckham Limited, will also move to a brand new location in west London in spring.