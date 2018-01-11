Victoria Beckham Has Big Plans For Her Brand's 10th Anniversary

Victoria Beckham has announced that, as part of a year-long celebration of her brand's 10th anniversary, she'll be joining the London Fashion Week schedule for the first time.
The British designer will be making several changes to the way she presents her collections, WWD reports, starting with the fall/winter 2018 season in February. The first shift will see her returning to the "intimate presentations" of the brand's early days by swapping her New York Fashion Week Sunday morning slot for appointments in Manhattan's Upper East Side at the James Burden Mansion. VBL, Victoria Beckham Limited, will also move to a brand new location in west London in spring.
This news comes after the announcement that Beckham's brand received a $40 million private equity investment from Neo Investment Partners, with the company now holding a minority stake in her label. With huge financial backing, her eponymous line released a statement laying out its plans for a larger presence with both brick-and-mortar stores and online. The investment and year-long celebration will also see drops of special pieces, and "drive core categories and launch new categories and collaborations," according to British Vogue.
Beckham will be joining a host of established and emerging British designers on the London Fashion Week schedule, from Mulberry and Burberry to Matty Bovan and Ashley Williams. Last season, she treated us to pastel delights by way of sheer pink pencil skirts, cornflower-blue box bags, and lilac suits, and back in November, she gave us a sneak peek of her forthcoming long-term Reebok collaboration, expected to hit stores later this year.
Advertisement