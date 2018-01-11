Victoria Beckham has announced that, as part of a year-long celebration of her brand's 10th anniversary, she'll be joining the London Fashion Week schedule for the first time.
This season, AW18, will see the British designer make several changes to the way she presents her collections, WWD reports. The first will see her returning to the "intimate presentations" of the brand's early days, by swapping her New York Fashion Week Sunday morning slot for appointments in Manhattan's Upper East Side at the James Burden Mansion. VBL, Victoria Beckham Limited, will also move to a brand new location in west London in spring.
This comes after recent news that Beckham's brand received a £30 million investment from Neo Investment Partners, a growth equity firm, with the company now holding a minority stake in her brand. With huge financial backing, her eponymous brand released a statement laying out its wider plans for a bigger presence both in bricks-and-mortar stores and online. The investment and year-long celebration will also see drops of special pieces, and "drive core categories and launch new categories and collaborations," according to Vogue.
Beckham will be joining a host of established and emerging British designers on the London Fashion Week schedule, from Mulberry and Burberry to Matty Bovan and Ashley Williams. Last season, she treated us to pastel delights by way of sheer pink pencil skirts, cornflower-blue box bags, and lilac suits, and back in November gave us a sneak peek of her upcoming long-term Reebok collaboration, expected to hit stores later this year.
We're excited to see how the designer's sleek shapes and contemporary femininity are presented on London's sartorial stage, a shake-up fit for both an anniversary celebration and a homecoming.
