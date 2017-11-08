Victoria Beckham Is Designing A Collection For Reebok

Beckham’s collaboration puts her in some pretty impressive company — Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman, and Teyana Taylor have all teamed up with the brand to create collections that empower women. Further details are still under wraps, but we’re excited to see VB’s modern, minimalist aesthetic translated into something we can get sweaty in. “As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” Reebok’s Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok said in a press release. “There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria. She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves. This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.”