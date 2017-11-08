Victoria Beckham Is Designing A Collection For Reebok

If you thought you were done buying cool trainer collabs, we’ve got some news that will change your mind. On Wednesday, Reebok announced that they're partnering with designer Victoria Beckham for an innovative, long-term collaboration. She shared the news on her Instagram account, posting a selfie while in hair and makeup, sporting a white tee, black trousers, and a pair of the brand’s white Club C Sneaker (a style that we hadn't noticed and suddenly seemed like a very cool alternative to the ubiquitous Stan Smith).
While the first post was more of a tease, with only a Reebok tag to indicate something was brewing, her following post spilled all the details. “Excited to announce my new partnership with Reebok!,” she wrote, inviting her 17.6 million followers to head to her website and subscribe for updates.
Beckham’s collaboration puts her in some pretty impressive company — Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman, and Teyana Taylor have all teamed up with the brand to create collections that empower women. Further details are still under wraps, but we’re excited to see VB’s modern, minimalist aesthetic translated into something we can get sweaty in. “As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” Reebok’s Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok said in a press release. “There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria. She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves. This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.”
Beckham added: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. She added: “To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”
The collaboration is expected to hit shelves in late 2018. Watch this space as we’ll be sure to update you as we learn more. Athleisure has never been so been so posh.
