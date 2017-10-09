You probably wouldn't expect Posh Spice's beauty routine to be anything other than, well, posh. But the actual numerical cost of all the skin-care products used by Victoria Beckham on a daily basis is pretty freaking high — even for the chicest former Spice Girl.
Into the Gloss recently took a deep-dive into the fashion designer's beauty routine, reporting all of the products that Beckham has copped to using on the reg. The Crème de la Mer Moisturising Soft Lotion (which rings in at £180) and the jade roller (£15) are just the beginning — because her skin regime rings in at a whopping £761. And that's before she even starts on makeup and hair.
Beckham told Into The Gloss that being on the red carpet, especially during her pop star days, taught her exactly what works and what doesn't work for her in terms of beauty — which helped her curate her signature smoky look and her makeup collection for Estée Lauder. When it comes to her skin, she said that through the years, she's become loyal to a few cleansers, masks, and serums — none of which can be found at the drugstore.
For cleansers, she uses a combination of Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse Cleanser and Lancer Skincare The Method Polish — the two of which come to a total of £104. Then, for her masking needs, she uses the £43 Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Mask, plus a £90 facial peel. Finally, the £180 La Mer Moisturising lotion and the £149 Sarah Chapman Stem Cell Collagen Activator Duo serum (which, btw, is tiny) round things out.
At the end of the day, yes, £761 is a hell of a lot of money to spend on nine products, but we're talking about a woman whose simplest dress designs cost £1,580.63. No one ever said looking posh came cheap.
