Beckham told Into The Gloss that being on the red carpet, especially during her pop star days, taught her exactly what works and what doesn't work for her in terms of beauty — which helped her curate her signature smoky look and her makeup collection for Estée Lauder . When it comes to her skin, she said that through the years, she's become loyal to a few cleansers, masks, and serums — none of which can be found at the drugstore.