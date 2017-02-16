Victoria Beckham may be a member of the fashion industry's elite, but she's also a major beauty icon. Last fall, her limited-edition makeup collection with Estée Lauder dropped, and quickly flew off the shelves both here and in the U.K. Now, it's back by popular demand, and Beckham is introducing two new additions to the lineup. We had a chance to sit down with the designer during New York Fashion Week to discuss what this collection means to her, her signature look, and the advice she's giving to young women everywhere — including her five-year-old daughter.
What makes this different from your first Estée Lauder collection?
I haven't changed anything, but I've built on the first capsule. [This makeup collection] was a huge passion of mine. I wanted to create pieces I feel every woman should have in her makeup bag. It's not easy to find that perfect nude lip or the perfect bronzer, and I learned other women feel that way, too.
I haven't changed anything, but I've built on the first capsule. [This makeup collection] was a huge passion of mine. I wanted to create pieces I feel every woman should have in her makeup bag. It's not easy to find that perfect nude lip or the perfect bronzer, and I learned other women feel that way, too.
How is designing clothing different from designing makeup?
It's funny because I work very differently than how I think Estée Lauder normally works. I said, "I want to create a mood board [for the collection]," which is similar to how I create clothing. I think it adds something else, and we really are pushing ourselves with this collection.
It's funny because I work very differently than how I think Estée Lauder normally works. I said, "I want to create a mood board [for the collection]," which is similar to how I create clothing. I think it adds something else, and we really are pushing ourselves with this collection.
When you're not in the spotlight, what is your go-to beauty look?
Every day, I wear the Morning Aura [illuminating primer]. If I have a day off, I'll put some moisturizer on and mix in my Morning Aura. [The collection has] the most phenomenal powder, which closes pores and evens out skin tone. It's something I've searched for for a long, long time with regards to powder. So most days I'll just do that and add a little bit of mascara.
Every day, I wear the Morning Aura [illuminating primer]. If I have a day off, I'll put some moisturizer on and mix in my Morning Aura. [The collection has] the most phenomenal powder, which closes pores and evens out skin tone. It's something I've searched for for a long, long time with regards to powder. So most days I'll just do that and add a little bit of mascara.
Is there any beauty advice you give to young women, including your daughter?
Ultimately, beauty comes from within. The other day, she was going to school and I said, "Harper, if you say to someone, 'How was your weekend?' and if you really smile, you are making someone feel really good, and that is beautiful."
Ultimately, beauty comes from within. The other day, she was going to school and I said, "Harper, if you say to someone, 'How was your weekend?' and if you really smile, you are making someone feel really good, and that is beautiful."
But, you know, she loves to play with makeup as well. We have a lot of fun between the two of us. She actually has one of the Daylight Edition Light Boxes that we created [available only in the U.K.] and she loves it. She's very, very girly. She loves to play with makeup, but she's also a bit of a tomboy because she has three brothers. But it's great to play with makeup — that's what I did with my mom when I was growing up. Although she is very much too young to actually go out in makeup.
How do you want women to feel when they wear these products?
I hope she feels beautiful, empowered, strong. I hope she finds what she has been looking for because I couldn't and that's why I created this collection. With fashion, I'm all about creating looks and making dressing easy for [women]. And it's the same with regards to the makeup. You don't need a million products. We're all so busy that I think things like that are important.
I hope she feels beautiful, empowered, strong. I hope she finds what she has been looking for because I couldn't and that's why I created this collection. With fashion, I'm all about creating looks and making dressing easy for [women]. And it's the same with regards to the makeup. You don't need a million products. We're all so busy that I think things like that are important.
The entire Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Spring 2017 collection will be available in March 2017 at Estée Lauder. Until then, click ahead to check out some of the relaunches and new shades.