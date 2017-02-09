This Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder News Will Make Your Day

Victoria Beckham has started 2017 with a bang. First, she was awarded an OBE for her services to fashion and charity work in the Queen's New Year's Honours List. Secondly, she's been preparing for her upcoming show at NYFW. And, finally, she is gearing up for the second drop of her collaboration with Estée Lauder, which debuted last September. If you couldn't get your hands on the beautifully packaged palettes and lip products from the VB x Estée Lauder collection the first time round, the beauty giant announced today that it is bringing back a selection of favourites from the coveted collection. These will be available stateside come March, and two gorgeous new products have been added to the lineup — namely a lipstick in Nude Spice Matte and a bronzer in Saffron Sun.
"I was astonished and humbled by the feedback the collection received. Of course, I felt passionately from the outset that each and every product was brilliant, but you never know how it’s going to go," Beckham told British Vogue. "Creating the first collection with Estée Lauder was the culmination of a long-held dream for me, so when we received such an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and retailers it made sense for us to revisit and develop the collaboration. We wanted to review it and look at what worked well — what do we need to fine-tune, where could we extend the range?" Though the products aren't available until March, as the sponsor for Beckham’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, we can expect a teaser of products worn by the models on the catwalk on February 12. We can't wait to see it all.
